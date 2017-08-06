Golf - Owen within sight of maiden win at Barracuda

(Reuters) - Greg Owen has one hand on the Barracuda Championship but the Englishman's chances of landing his first PGA Tour victory look less clear cut after he suffered a double-bogey at the 18th hole in Reno on Saturday.

The 45-year-old went from the bushes to the water on the way to a seven at the par-5 last, costing him three points in the 'Modified Stableford' format at Montreux Country Club.

Owen has gone 264 events without a triumph on the Tour and came into the tournament on the back of three straight missed cuts but has surged into the lead with consecutive 14-point rounds.

Owen also carded nine birdies and a bogey during the third round that pushed him to 37 points for the tournament, five clear of Derek Fathauer and Stuart Appleby.

Ricky Barnes, who notched a day's best 15 points, is a point further back on 31 with four other players tied at 30. Among them is PGA Tour rookie Richy Werenski, who was the overnight leader on 26 points but managed to add just four more during a windy third round.