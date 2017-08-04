Golf - NBA's Curry shoots 74 in solid round against professionals

FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, U.S. May 4, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry was not quite as accurate on the golf course as he is on the hardwood, but the NBA star did not embarrass himself when he teed it up on the secondary Web.com Tour on Thursday.

Golden State Warrior Curry carded a four-over 74, not quite a Spieth-like performance, but enough to finish the first round ahead of several professionals at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonbrae in Hayward, California.

He made a jittery start, his opening tee shot landing in a cup holder on a golf cart adjacent to the fairway.

The Warriors guard, followed by a large gallery of adoring fans, notched three bogeys in his first five holes but then held his score together pretty well after that.

“Not an ideal way to start, calling a rules official after your first tee shot, but settled down after that,” Curry told reporters.

“To hit my first shot in tournament play was a really nervous moment but it was everything I hoped for.

”If you’d told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the first round I’d take that all day, every day, so pretty happy with it.

”As soon as he said my name on the first tee, I could barely feel my hands. I had to take a deep breath and still there wasn’t anything I could do to prepare for that moment but after the third hole it was just golf like normal.”

Curry suffered one double-bogey but avoided major disasters in a round of three birdies.

Twice NBA Most Valuable Player, Curry is seeking to become the first athlete from another sport to make a cut on the Web.com tour.

Many have tried and failed, and Curry faces a steep battle on Friday to make the cut, which is expected to fall at around two-under.

“I want to play better tomorrow and now I’ve got the jitters out hopefully that will happen,” he said.