Atwal backs young Asia team for EurAsia Cup

(Reuters) - Indian duo SSP Chawrasia and Anirban Lahiri were named alongside current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Gavin Green in a young Asian team led by Arjun Atwal for January’s EurAsia Cup against Europe.

Thai duo Phachara Khongwatmai and Poom Saksansin, Malaysia’s Green and Chawrasia make up the leading four Asian players who qualified for Team Asia in the biennial event set to be played at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Selangor, Malaysia from Jan. 12-14.

Japan’s Yuta Ikeda, ranked 37th the world, Li Haotong of China, Lahiri and Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat all booked their spots as leading available Asians on the world rankings.

South Korean An Byeong-hun will make his return to the team as a captain’s pick along with compatriot Kang Sung-hoon, Hideto Tanihara of Japan and Malaysian Nicholas Fung.

The 12-man team boasts 58 titles won worldwide, with six of the players still in their 20s.

“I‘m proud to announce my team which is predominantly represented by young players,” India’s Atwal said in a statement.

“Seven players in my team are ranked inside the top-100 on the Official World Golf Ranking and this underlines the strength of Team Asia. This is a strong team and it will be our goal to win the EurAsia Cup.”

China’s Zhang Lianwei has been picked as the vice-captain to help Atwal lead Team Asia against Thomase Bjorn’s Team Europe in the “Ryder Cup of the East”.

The visiting team will feature Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Paul Casey, Paul Dunne, Ross Fisher, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Levy, Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters, Henrik Stenson and Bernd Wiesberger.