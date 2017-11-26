Golf - Ormsby charges to first European Tour title in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Australian Wade Ormsby won his maiden European Tour title with a two-under-par 68 in the final round of the Hong Kong Open on Sunday after Rafa Cabrera-Bello bogeyed the 18th to blow his chance of forcing a playoff.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Abu Dhabi Golf Club, United Arab Emirates - 23/1/16 Australia's Wade Ormsby in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Cabrera-Bello was tied at 11-under-par with Ormsby, who also closed with bogey, heading to the last but sent his second shot into the bunker to finish second at 10-under alongside Julian Suri (66), Paul Peterson (67) and Alexander Bjork (68).

“It means a lot to me,” said 37-year-old Ormsby, who was playing in his 264th European Tour event.

”I’ve played a lot of golf in Europe, everywhere and a few bumps along the way but it’s pretty cool to get a win this late in your career.

“I probably won’t sleep too much on that flight on the way to Oz tonight.”

Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood fired a final round 69 to finish sixth in the season-opening European Tour event, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Indian SSP Charawsia, who held a one-shot lead coming into the final day, dropped of top spot after a triple-bogey just before the turn and eventually finished in a share of seventh after a 72.

Spaniard Cabrera-Bello (70) finished runner-up for the second year in a row while last year’s champion Sam Brazel finished in share of 23rd.