Golf - Spaniard Rahm joins Im as Irish Open leader

Golf - European Tour - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - Portstewart, Northern Ireland, Britain - July 8, 2017 Spain's Jon Rahm in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - American Daniel Im remained joint leader after three rounds of the Irish Open golf at Portstewart on Saturday but Jon Rahm of Spain was the man joining him on 17 under par going into Sunday's final round.

Benjamin Hebert from France, level with Im overnight, carded a 69 to leave him one shot behind.

Im had a 68, four under par, and Rahm a 67.

Japan's Hideto Tanihara was fourth, 15 under and Frenchman Julien Quesne made big strides by shooting 64 to lie one shot behind him.

In all nine players, including Britain's Justin Rose, were within four strokes of the lead.

Tournament host Rory McIlroy was not involved after missing the cut on Friday.