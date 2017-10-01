FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunne holds off McIlroy to win British Masters
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 1, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 18 days ago

Dunne holds off McIlroy to win British Masters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ireland's Paul Dunne celebrates after chipping in on the 18th during the final round to win the British Masters Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Ireland’s Paul Dunne won his first European Tour title by edging Rory McIlroy into second place at the British Masters thanks to a nine-under-par 61 in Sunday’s final round.

Dunne reached the turn in five-under but then suffered heavy pressure when McIlroy birdied five of the last seven holes at Close House.

The 24-year-old Dunne did not buckle, though, and holed four birdies of his own on the back nine to win by three shots on 20-under-par.

Dunne said: “It feels great. I feel like I’ve been up there a few times and never put my foot down to win it. I have come close, so it’s nice to put the demon off my back and get my first one.”

McIlroy has now finished runner-up twice in 2017 and is facing only the second winless season of his career.

The Northern Irishman said: “It was just nice to have a chance to win a golf tournament. I think that was the big thing and the more chances I have like that, I seem to play better.”

Overnight leader Robert Karlsson finished third, four shots back, after managing only a four-under 66 in the final round.

Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.