FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wiesberger shines on back nine to seize Nedbank Challenge lead
Sections
Featured
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Entertainment
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 9, 2017 / 3:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Wiesberger shines on back nine to seize Nedbank Challenge lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SUN CITY, South Africa (Reuters) - Bernd Wiesberger enjoyed a birdie-laden back nine to grab the first round lead in the European Tour’s Nedbank Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 20, 2017 AustriaÕs Bernd Wiesberger plays his approach to the 18th hole during the first round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The Austrian’s 67 took him to five under par, one shot ahead of a group of four players including Scott Jamieson and home favourite Branden Grace. Charl Schwartzel and defending champion Alex Noren are a shot further back.

Wiesberger, who is placed 12th in the Race to Dubai, reached the turn in level par after two birdies and two bogeys, but rattled off six birdies on the back nine, with a solitary bogey at the 11th.

”I made a lot more birdies than I have in recent weeks, when I have been struggling to get the ball in the hole,“ he said. ”I don’t want to jinx it, but I felt like I found a little bit more on the putting green, a little bit of pace and some confidence.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who could wrap up the Race to Dubai this week with victory at Sun City, has some work to do after an opening 73 that leaves him one over par.

Fellow Englishman Lee Westwood was three shots off the pace after a two-under-par 70.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.