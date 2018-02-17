Woods commits to play next week in Honda Classic

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods has committed to play in next week’s Honda Classic, marking the first time in three years he has entered in tournaments on successive weeks, the PGA Tour event said on Friday.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The tournament, at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is near Woods’ South Florida home. He is currently playing at the Genesis Open in Southern California.

Woods had been undecided as late as early this week on whether he would play in the tournament for the first time since 2014.

The last time the 14 times major winner competed on consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour was the 2015 PGA Championship and the Wyndham Championship, the tour said.