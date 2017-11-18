FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf - Koepka blitzes Phoenix to extend Dunlop lead
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
November 18, 2017 / 8:25 AM / 2 days ago

Golf - Koepka blitzes Phoenix to extend Dunlop lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Defending champion Brooks Koepka will take a four-stroke lead into the final day of the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament after firing a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in the third round on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 23, 2017 USA’s Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The U.S. Open champion mixed eight birdies with a single bogey at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki to move to 16-under 197 for the tournament, four shots better than South Korean Lee Sang-hee, whose 66 was good enough for second place.

Koepka’s compatriot Xander Schauffele hit five birdies and a single bogey in his 67 for third place on 11-under, with another South Korean, Ryu Hyun-woo, a shot further back in fourth after a 69.

Japan’s world number four Hideki Matsuyama bogeyed his penultimate hole to drop to a level-par 71 and sixth place on eight-under, a stroke behind his fifth-placed compatriot Toshinori Muto (68).

Koepka, who has made retaining a title one of his goals for the year, picked up a shot at his final hole on Friday to take a one-shot overnight lead and continued in the same vein with birdies at his first two holes on Saturday.

A couple more at the fifth and seventh took him well clear of the field at the turn and, after his single blemish at the par-four 12th, he picked up four more strokes on the way home.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
