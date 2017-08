Jul 18, 2017; Southport, ENG; Brandt Snedeker tees off on the second hole during a practice round of The 146th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - American Brandt Snedeker has pulled out of this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale due to injury, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old world number 33, who finished tied third in the 2012 Open at Lytham, will be replaced by his compatriot James Hahn in the tournament which starts on Thursday.