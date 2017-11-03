FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Olympic Club in San Francisco to host 2032 Ryder Cup - report
November 3, 2017 / 9:01 AM / a day ago

Golf: Olympic Club in San Francisco to host 2032 Ryder Cup - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2032 Ryder Cup and the 2028 PGA Championship, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday.

Webb Simpson of the U.S. hits to the 18th green during the final round of the 2012 U.S. Open golf tournament on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The report said the news would be officially announced next Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report.

If confirmed it would be the first time either event has been scheduled for the Olympic Club, which has hosted five U.S. Opens, most recently in 2012.

The venues for the next two Ryder Cups on American soil have previously been announced as Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (2020) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024).

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

