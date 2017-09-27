'Old bloke' Scott steps up as International team leader

Sep 26, 2017; Jersey City, NJ, USA; International Team golfer Adam Scott addresses the media in a press conference during the practice round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (Reuters) - When Adam Scott made his Presidents Cup debut in 2003, the Australian would never have envisaged that some 14 years later he would still be waiting to taste an International Team victory over the dominant Americans.

Now 37, Scott is the veteran for the Internationals at Liberty National this week, as soft-spoken and polite as ever, but now a leader whose words carry weight in the team room.

“Adam is a very quiet guy but when he speaks it’s with such conviction and passion,” team captain Nick Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Scott is almost destined to one day lead the team himself but for now, the 2013 U.S. Masters champion would just like to play on a winning side.

The Internationals tied the United States in South Africa in 2003, when Ernie Els and Tiger Woods duelled in a thrilling playoff that was called a draw in fading light.

That was a good debut experience for Scott, but six subsequent consecutive defeats have been sobering.

Perhaps a touch jaded but still optimistic, Scott hopes to feed off his younger team mates as much as they feed off him.

“It’s good to see a lot of young blood in the team and excitement levels are at an all-time high,” he said of team in which six of the 12 players are aged below 30.

”It’s been a while since that was me in South Africa, so really that’s a lot of inspiration for me coming this week, (to) feed off them a little bit, too, as much as I can give advice or whatever I‘m meant to do as an old bloke.

“For them to lift me up, too, and make me feel young again is important.”

Scott’s record is hardly spectacular -- 13 wins, 17 losses and five halves -- due mainly to an awful return in alternate shot foursomes, but he has a winning 4-3-0 record in singles, where there is nowhere to hide.

And though non-confrontational by nature, Scott has started taking on a role he feels is important, even if it does not come naturally.

“I didn’t really know what was going on in ‘03,” he said.

”But now I’ve played so much, and it seems a bit of my role, as well, the last couple of Cups has been to be a bit of a team room player for the guys and just make sure everyone is feeling comfortable.

”I’ve seen a lot at this stuff, and someone has also got to be able to speak up to these very respected captains, who might not be seeing exactly what the players are feeling sometimes, too.

“I’ve been fairly happy to fill that role the last couple of years.”