Golf - Matthew appointed 2019 European Solheim Cup captain
#Sports News
September 21, 2017 / 6:32 PM / a month ago

Golf - Matthew appointed 2019 European Solheim Cup captain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Golf - Preliminary - Women's training - Olympic Golf Course - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Catriona Matthew (GBR) of Britain chips on to the green during a practice round for women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s Catriona Matthew was appointed European team captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles on Thursday in what she said was a dream come true after making nine appearances as a player.

“Since my first appearance in 1998, I have always loved playing in the Solheim Cup,” the 48-year-old three-times winner said in a statement.

“Scotland will provide the perfect stage for the 2019 Solheim Cup and Gleneagles will be a terrific venue...there is nothing better than winning in your home country.”

The biennial tournament is contested by teams representing Europe and the United States.

Matthew takes over as captain from Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam, having previously served as a vice-captain.

The Scot has a career total of 22 Solheim Cup points, making her third on the all-time list after Laura Davies (25) and Sorenstam (24).

“She helped us a lot over the past year as a vice-captain, but then stepped in and won us three points as a player. Catriona is very well respected by the players, so she is a natural choice,” said Sorenstam.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

