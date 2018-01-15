Kizzire prevails in marathon playoff to win Sony Open

(Reuters) - Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn over six playoffholes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday for his second win of the PGA Tour season. Kizzire, who entered the day a shot back of the lead, carded a two-under-par 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under with Hahn (62).Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, finally came out on top of the playoff with a winning par on the 17th.

FILE PHOTO - Jan 14, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Patton Kizzire tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Overnight leader Tom Hoge missed out on the chance to join the playoff when he failed to convert a short birdie putt on the closing 18th hole. He shot an even-par 70 to finish at 16-under, with a double bogey on the 16th scuppering his chances of victory. Webb Simpson, Brian Harman and Brian Stuard finished at 15-under.Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas ended at 12-under, one shot better than defending champion and three times major champion Jordan Spieth.