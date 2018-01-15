FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kizzire prevails in marathon playoff to win Sony Open
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 5:34 AM / 2 days ago

Kizzire prevails in marathon playoff to win Sony Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn over six playoffholes to win the Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday for his second win of the PGA Tour season. Kizzire, who entered the day a shot back of the lead, carded a two-under-par 68 that put him tied at the top of the leaderboard on 17-under with Hahn (62).Kizzire, who also won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, finally came out on top of the playoff with a winning par on the 17th.

FILE PHOTO - Jan 14, 2018; Honolulu, HI, USA; PGA golfer Patton Kizzire tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Overnight leader Tom Hoge missed out on the chance to join the playoff when he failed to convert a short birdie putt on the closing 18th hole. He shot an even-par 70 to finish at 16-under, with a double bogey on the 16th scuppering his chances of victory. Webb Simpson, Brian Harman and Brian Stuard finished at 15-under.Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas ended at 12-under, one shot better than defending champion and three times major champion Jordan Spieth.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.