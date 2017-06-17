FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li makes history at U.S. Open before third round 82
June 17, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 2 months ago

Li makes history at U.S. Open before third round 82

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

Britain Golf - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England - 26/5/17 China's Haotong Li during the second round Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

ERIN, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Haotong Li made a small piece of history by surviving the halfway cut at the U.S. Open, but closed out a frustrating third round with a quadruple-bogey at the par-five 18th on Saturday.

Li found the rough with his tee shot on 18 and hacked it out with an eight-iron, but his ball settled into a deep divot on the fairway, before his third shot bounded through the green into more nasty grass, from where he took six more shots to hole out for a 10-over 82 at Erin Hills.

The disappointed 21-year-old declined to be interviewed.

The final-hole struggle was in marked contrast to his second-round rally, when he became the first player from China to make the cut at a U.S. Open, according to U.S. Golf Association records.

On Friday, Li birdied two of his final three holes to make the cut with a shot to spare, even hitting the flagstick with his approach shot at his 17th hole, the par-four eighth.

Li turned professional at age 16 and won the Volvo China Open last year on the European Tour, securing a two-year membership and qualifying for the Rio Olympics.

He is hoping to receive a few sponsor exemptions on the PGA Tour this year and earn enough FedExCup points to have a shot at the Web.com Tour Finals and a path to a PGA Tour card.

Li is among the Chinese golfers following in the footsteps of Liang Wen-chong, who finished eighth at the 2010 PGA Championship.

Editing by Andrew Both

