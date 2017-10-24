Golf: Pebble Beach to host 2023 U.S. Women's Open, 2027 U.S. Open

(Reuters) - The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Pebble Beach for the first time in 2023, while the men’s tournament will return to the storied course in 2027, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Tuesday.

Pebble Beach had long been scheduled to host the 2019 U.S. Open, and the 2027 return will mark the seventh playing of the major championship on the California course adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on the Monterey Peninsula.

The news that the Women’s Open is also headed to Pebble Beach will no doubt be greeted with excitement by the game’s top female competitors, who get to play the most famous courses less frequently than their male counterparts.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the U.S. Women’s Open to Pebble Beach for the first time,” said USGA president Diana Murphy.

“The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf’s greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game.”

USGA CEO Mike Davis noted the association’s long ties with Pebble Beach.

“The USGA’s relationship with Pebble Beach dates to the 1929 U.S. Amateur and it has proven itself time and again during the 11 previous championships,” Davis said, describing the course as a national golf treasure.

Pebble Beach has been the scene of some memorable performances during the U.S. Open, not least the record 15-stroke victory by Tiger Woods in 2000.

Other U.S. Open winners at the venue were Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992) and Graeme McDowell (2010).

Lanny Wadkins also won a major there at the 1977 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka triumphed in this year’s U.S. Open, which was held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. The Women’s Open was won by South Korean Park Sung-hyun in New Jersey.