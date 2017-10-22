FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tournament host Garcia triumphs at Valderrama Masters
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 2 days ago

Tournament host Garcia triumphs at Valderrama Masters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday to continue his excellent year, pipping Joost Luiten by one stroke after a thrilling duel.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - British Masters - Close House, Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain - September 28, 2017 Spain's Sergio Garcia in action during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

The Spaniard triumphed on home soil after shooting a 67 on the final day, finishing 12 under par for the week, with Dutch golfer Luiten achieving 66 and 11 under.

Garcia recorded his third European Tour win of the season with victory in the tournament hosted by his own charitable foundation at the Real Club Valderrama.

This is the first time Garcia has won three times in a single season, after his Masters Tournament triumph in April and victory in February’s Dubai Desert Classic.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.