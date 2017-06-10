FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sharp tied for LPGA lead, despite calling penalty on herself
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 2 months ago

Sharp tied for LPGA lead, despite calling penalty on herself

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Aug 26, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Alena Sharp of Canada walks off the 6th tee during the second round at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - Canadian Alena Sharp called a penalty on herself during the second round at the Manulife LPGA Classic but still managed to grab a share of the halfway lead in Cambridge, Ontario on Friday.

Sharp said the infraction happened after her ball had stopped in short grass, hard up against a collar of rough next to the third green at Whistle Bear.

"When I addressed my chip shot the ball moved,” she told reporters. "I don't think I completely grounded my club, but the way the rule reads, I was going to ground my club and the ball moved.

"I needed to call it on myself because I was going to be thinking about it all day. Two dimples, but it moved. I'm totally all about the rules and etiquette and I just would never not call it on myself when the ball moves like that.”

After summoning a rules official to confirm the one-shot penalty, Sharp duffed her chip and made a double bogey but she put the incident behind her to birdie the next hole en route to a six-under 66.

Sharp, who is still seeking her first LPGA victory, ended the day tied with American Lexi Thompson and South Korean Kim Hyo-joo at 12-under 132, one stroke clear of three others on a crowded leaderboard.

The long-hitting Thompson made seven birdies, including four in a row from her second hole, on her way to a flawless 65, while Kim also had seven birdies in a 67.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.