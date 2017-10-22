Korean Ji ends eight-year LPGA title drought in Taiwan

(Reuters) - South Korean Ji Eun-hee lifted her first LPGA title in eight years with an emphatic six-stroke victory at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship on Sunday.

Aug 25, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea hits her second shot on eighteen during the first round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Ji, who held a six-stroke overnight lead, cruised through a bogey-free final round of seven-under 65 at the par-72 Miramar Resort and Country Club.

The 31-year-old fired three birdies on the front-nine as she made the turn at 13-under, still six better than second-placed Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Another birdie for Ji at the 10th hole opened a seven-shot lead over Ko, who got one back with a birdie of her own at the 11th but never threatened the South Korean’s title bid in the rest of the round.

Ji calmly tapped a three-foot par putt on the 18th to capture her third LPGA title and her first since her U.S. Women’s Open triumph in July 2009.

“I‘m so happy and excited because I haven’t won for the past eight years,” said Ji, who finished with a 17-under 271. “So I was waiting for this moment for so long, so I‘m super happy right now.”

“It is a nice day for playing golf today, and I have a really good group with Lydia and Jenny (Shin), so I was more relaxed with them and enjoyed playing with them.”

Ko took the runner-up spot with a spotless seven-under 65 to finish with 11-under 277.

Ji became the 11th different South Korean to lift an LPGA title this season, joining Jang Ha-na, Amy Yang, Park In-bee, Lee Mi-rim, Ryu So-yeon, Kim Sei-young, Kim In-kyung, Park Sung-hyun, Lee Mi-hyang and Ko Jin-young.