FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 8 days ago

Shin bags hole-in-one at Women's British Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golf - Women’s British Open - St Andrews, Britain - August 4, 2017 South Korea's Jenny Shin in action during the second round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - South Korea's Jenny Shin recorded a hole-in-one on her way to a three-under par 69 in round two of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links on Friday.

Shin, who carded a two-under par 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par three 14th hole to ace from 171 yards.

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five-under par for the tournament ahead of the weekend.

American Michelle Wie is yet to tee off on Friday after setting a clubhouse record eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Bolton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.