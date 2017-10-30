FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece pushes back bid deadline for railway company again
#Business News
October 30, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a day ago

Greece pushes back bid deadline for railway company again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has pushed back the deadline for the submission of binding bids for its railway maintenance company ROSCO by three months, its privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

Greece has received two expressions of interest for the purchase of ROSCO, from Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and Czech trainmaker Skoda Transportation. The previous bid deadline was due to expire on Nov. 3 after a four-month extension.

The agency said it decided to extend the deadline again, to Feb. 14, after a request by one of the bidders.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

