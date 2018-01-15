FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens
January 15, 2018 / 8:35 PM / a day ago

Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - An earthquake that rattled Greece on Monday night was felt in the capital Athens, a Reuters reporter said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4.3-magnitude quake struck 25 km (15 miles) northeast of Athens.

Fire brigade officials said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake at 2024 GMT was felt in central Athens and the suburbs. Witnesses said it set off car alarms.

Gerassimos Papadopoulos, researcher with the Athens Geodynamics institute told state TV ERT the epicentre was near Marathon, in southeastern Attica. The depth, he said, was between five and 10 km.

The region has been active in recent days and the latest earthquake seems to be the peak of this activity, Papadopoulos said without ruling out the possibility of another earthquake.

“Residents should remain calm,” he said. “The data is in our favour.”

Greece is prone to earthquakes. Most cause no serious damage, but a 5.9-magnitude quake near Athens in 1999 killed 143 people.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Roche

