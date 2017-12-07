FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, Turkey agree to launch confidence building measures
December 7, 2017 / 2:35 PM / a day ago

Greece, Turkey agree to launch confidence building measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and Turkey have agreed to launch “confidence building measures” under their supervision, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“We agreed to resume talks, under our supervision, on confidence and security measures, as well as exploratory talks on the continental shelf,” Tsipras said.

“We tried to do away with misunderstandings, to understand what the other person means ... From my side I have stressed that Turkish violations (in the Aegean airspace) must end.”

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

