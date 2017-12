ATHENS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday demanded the extradition of suspected coup plotters from Greece, referring to eight soldiers who flew to northern Greece during the failed putsch last year.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Petros Gianakouris/Pool

Speaking in Athens during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Erdogan also called for an improvement in the ethnic status of Turks living in Greece.