Greece's Tsipras says must broaden communication channel with Turkey
December 7, 2017 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Greece's Tsipras says must broaden communication channel with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said it was important to broaden the channel of communication with Turkey, during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Athens on Thursday.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference following their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“We are undergoing a critical period in our neighbourhood. A period of tension in European-Turkish relations, a period of worrying developments in our region, in the Middle East and in Europe,” Tsipras said during a joint press conference.

“In this period we believe it is as important as ever that we boost our channels of communication. We can only do this based on mutual respect,” Tsipras said.

Reporting by Michele Kambas

