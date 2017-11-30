FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greensphere Capital seeks London share listing
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 14 hours

Greensphere Capital seeks London share listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greensphere Capital Plc said on Thursday that it would seek to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

The company intends to raise funds through an initial placing and offer for subscription of up to 500 million shares at $1.00 per share.

Greensphere was set up to manage a diversified platform of sustainable infrastructure assets, according to the company’s website.

Greensphere will target a dividend of 3 cents per ordinary share in its first financial year.

As of last week, M7 Multi-Let REIT, Comparethemarket.com-owner BGL Group (IPO-BGL.L), broadcasting masts firm Arqiva IPO-ARGL.L, debt collector Cabot Credit Management and business services firm TMF Group have all pulled floats from the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

