Goldman Sachs CEO praises France for strong government and good food

PARIS (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein praised the French government for its commitment to economic reforms during a visit to Paris on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Struck by the positive energy here in Paris,” Blankfein wrote on Twitter.

“Strong govt and biz leaders are committed to economic reform and are well thru the first steps. And the food’s good too!”.

France has stepped up efforts to attract London banks preparing for Brexit to Paris after the election of President Emmanuel Macron, who has begun to make labour law more flexible and cut taxes. Blankfein did not mention any post-Brexit plans for Paris.

Earlier last month Goldman Sachs chief executive visited Frankfurt, and said that he would spend more time there as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

The Wall Street bank is also still investing in London where it still expects to fill new European headquarters currently under construction, Blankfein has also said on twitter.