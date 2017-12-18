FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GlaxoSmithKline boosts stake in Saudi Arabia unit
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 18, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

GlaxoSmithKline boosts stake in Saudi Arabia unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) (GSK) said on Monday it has boosted its stake in its Saudi Arabian unit to 75 percent as it seeks to benefit from the kingdom’s plan to transform the economy and raise local manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CEO, Emma Walmsley, arrives for a meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain, October 9, 2017. Picture taken October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville - RC1CC9F805D0

Healthcare is one of several sectors the kingdom wants to reform under its 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil.

    Before the acquisition, GSK owned 49 percent of Glaxo Saudi Arabia, a business it formed in 1992 with local partner Banaja KSA Holding Company.

    In addition to the acquisition, GSK plans to invest more than 900 million riyals (£180 million) in its Saudi operations over the next three years. It plans to expand production at its Jeddah manufacture site by 30 percent.

    “The acquisition represents a step forward towards the strengthening of our operations in the kingdom,” said Andrew Miles, vice president and general manager of GSK in the Gulf Cooperation Council states. “Today, 80 percent of our portfolio is locally manufactured in Jeddah.”

    Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.