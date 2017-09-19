FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former GSK CEO and ex-R&D boss move to biotech venture firms
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 19, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in a month

Former GSK CEO and ex-R&D boss move to biotech venture firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) former chief executive Andrew Witty and its one-time research head Moncef Slaoui both picked up new jobs in the biotech venture capital sector on Tuesday, following a route favoured by many ex-pharma executives.

Witty, who stepped down as head of Britain’s biggest drugmaker in March, is joining U.S.-based Hatteras Venture Partners, while Slaoui has signed up with European venture firm Medicxi, the companies said in separate statements.

At Hatteras, Witty will be working with general partner Bob Ingram, another former CEO of Glaxo.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.