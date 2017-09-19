Former GSK CEO and ex-R&D boss move to biotech venture firms

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) former chief executive Andrew Witty and its one-time research head Moncef Slaoui both picked up new jobs in the biotech venture capital sector on Tuesday, following a route favoured by many ex-pharma executives.

Witty, who stepped down as head of Britain’s biggest drugmaker in March, is joining U.S.-based Hatteras Venture Partners, while Slaoui has signed up with European venture firm Medicxi, the companies said in separate statements.

At Hatteras, Witty will be working with general partner Bob Ingram, another former CEO of Glaxo.