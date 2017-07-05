FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Arab foreign ministers start talks on Qatar crisis in Cairo - official
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 11:45 AM / a month ago

Arab foreign ministers start talks on Qatar crisis in Cairo - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain on Thursday started a meeting in Cairo on the Qatar crisis hours before a deadline for Doha to meet demands set by the four Arab nations, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry official told Reuters.

The meeting was taking place at al-Tahrir palace to discuss Qatar's reaction to the 13 demands the four countries made after accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and being ally of regional foe Iran, which Doha denies.

The four Arab nations have threatened further sanctions if Qatar does not comply with the list presented through Kuwait about two weeks ago, which Qatar rejected. Kuwait has been acting as a mediator since the beginning of the crisis.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Patrick Markey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.