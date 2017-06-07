Payments in UAE banking system normal, central bank says after Qatar rift

DUBAI (Reuters) - Payment and remittance transactions in the United Arab Emirates financial system are operating as normal, the central bank said on Wednesday after the UAE's diplomatic rift with Qatar caused uncertainty over some banking deals.

The UAE financial system is positioned to support normal transactions and the central bank will continue to closely monitor the situation and any developments, taking any necessary steps to maintain stability, the central bank said in a statement carried by official state news agency WAM.

Some Gulf banks are starting to hold off on business with Qatari banks after the governments of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Doha on Monday, accusing Qatar of backing terrorism.

Among other things, banks are uncertain whether existing transactions with Qatari institutions will have to be wound up. The UAE central bank statement carried by WAM did not address this issue.