2 months ago
Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 months ago

Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Egypt on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to launch an investigation into accusations that Qatar paid a ransom of up to $1 billion to "to a terrorist group active in Iraq" to release kidnapped members of its royal family.

"This violation of the Security Council resolutions, if proved correct, shall definitely have a negative bearing on counter-terrorism efforts on the ground," senior Egyptian U.N. diplomat Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa told the council.

Qatar has denied trying to pay ransom money to secure the release of 26 Qataris, including members of the country's ruling royal family, abducted in Iraq by unidentified gunmen.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-foe Iran, charges Qatar says are baseless.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

