Qatari blacklist not an 'escalation' of crisis, UAE official says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Arab nations that have isolated Qatar are not trying to escalate the crisis by their latest move - putting dozens of Qatar-linked people on terrorism blacklists, a senior UAE official said on Friday.

"I personally don't see that we are in a policy that is aimed at escalation. The aim as I see it is to straighten an evil that has targeted the region," Anwar Gargash, United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted.

"The publishing of the 'terrorism list' is a chance for the brother (Qatar) to review its policy ... it is a chance to change direction away from stubbornness and escalation."

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which on Monday severed diplomatic relations with Doha, on Friday designated dozens of people with alleged links to Qatar as terrorists.