Etihad says Qatari passport holders barred from travel or transit via UAE
June 7, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 2 months ago

Etihad says Qatari passport holders barred from travel or transit via UAE

FILE PHOTO - An Etihad Airways Boeing 777-3FX company aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad Airways said all travellers holding Qatari passports are currently prohibited from travelling to or transiting through the United Arab Emirates as part of government instructions.

Expatriates residing in Qatar and in possession of a Qatari residence visa will also not be eligible for visa on arrival in the UAE, Etihad spokesman said in an email.

"This ruling applies to all airlines flying into the UAE,  including Etihad Airways," the spokesman said in the statement.

The transit restrictions following coordinated action on Monday by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to cut ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorism. Doha dismisses the charge.

The rift has affected global oil prices, hit travel plans and sown confusion among businesses.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh

