Qatar says no expulsions of nationals from countries that cut ties

RIYADH (Reuters) - Nationals of countries that cut diplomatic ties with Qatar this week are free to remain in the Gulf state in line with existing regulations, according to a statement carried by Qatar state news agency QNA on Saturday.

The statement, attributed to the Ministry of Interior, said there was no change in policy toward the nationals of "brotherly and friendly countries which cut or reduced diplomatic relations following the malicious and hostile campaigns against Qatar."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and arch-foe Iran in the Gulf's worst diplomatic stand-off in years.

The three Gulf states severed transit links and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries. Most severely, the United Arab Emirates barred Qataris from catching connecting flights through its airports.

The rift has separated families and severed commercial links, prompting concerns among foreign workers - particularly Egyptians, who make up one of the largest expatriate contingents in Qatar - about their ability to stay.