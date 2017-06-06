France says wants dialogue to end row between Arab states, Qatar

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday it wanted a diplomatic row between Arab states and Qatar to be resolved through dialogue, its foreign ministry said.

"France wishes that the current tensions are resolved through dialogue," the foreign ministry told reporters in a daily online briefing.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Monday cut ties with Qatar, which denounced the move as based on lies about it supporting Islamist militants.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain will hold talks with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts later in the day as well as a representative of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince on Wednesday to discuss the issue, the ministry said. He will also travel to Egypt on Thursday.