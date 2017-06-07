FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

France says Qatar must be transparent in row with neighbours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday it would not takes sides in the diplomatic row between some Arab states and Qatar, but said the Gulf nation needed to be transparent and answer the questions its neighbours had asked it.

"Our will is not to take sides, but Qatar must be completely transparent and answer its neighbours' questions," government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters in a weekly briefing.

Castaner was responding to a question on whether Paris considered that Qatar supported terrorist groups.

Qatar vehemently denies any such backing.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

