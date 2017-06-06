FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwaiti emir leaves Saudi after brief visit, no word on outcome of talks
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 2 months ago

Kuwaiti emir leaves Saudi after brief visit, no word on outcome of talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir left Saudi Arabia after what state news agency KUNA described as a "brotherly visit" but there was no word on the outcome of the talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz on a major diplomatic rift.

State news agency KUNA said Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah left Jeddah along with senior officials who accompanied him. It was not immediately clear if he was flying straight home or making any stops on his way back to Kuwait.

The Saudi state news agency had earlier reported that King Salman and Sheikh Sabah had discussed the "development of events in the region," but gave no details.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

