FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kuwait's emir heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman - agency
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 months ago

Kuwait's emir heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman - agency

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.

The agency described Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah's visit to Jeddah as a "brotherly visit".

Sheikh Sabah is acting as a mediator between Qatar and some other Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia, which have severed diplomatic and transport ties with it.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.