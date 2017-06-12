FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Kuwait mediation ongoing in Gulf spat, but still no demands - Qatar foreign minister
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

Kuwait mediation ongoing in Gulf spat, but still no demands - Qatar foreign minister

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gestures as he speaks to reporters in Doha, Qatar, June 8, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister told state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera on Monday that his country and the United States both remained in touch with the emir of Kuwait who is leading mediation efforts on the Gulf's week-long diplomatic crisis.

"We're ready to discuss any requests that are made, but we have not received any reply," the broadcaster quoted Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani as saying.

"Diplomatic dialogue is the solution but it requires a foundation that is not yet available. We're focussed on solving humanitarian problems resulting from the illegal blockade."

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones

