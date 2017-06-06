Macron tells Abu Dhabi prince France will be uncompromising in fighting terrorism

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier today, Macron spoke to Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the rift between Gulf nations, in two separate phone conversations.

"France will be uncompromising in its fight against terrorism and financing of terrorism," an official at the French president's office said, citing what Macron told Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

Macron reiterated in the call with Abu Dhabi, one of the United Arab Emerates, that it was important to preserve stability in the Gulf and that he supported all initiatives to appease tensions that have erupted between Qatar and its Arab neighbours.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic ties with Qata on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Libya and Yemen later joined them in cutting ties.