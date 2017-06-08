Emir won't go to Washington talks while Qatar 'under blockade' - official

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's leader will not accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend mediation talks in Washington on a row in the region while the country remains cut off from its neighbours, a Qatari official said on Thursday.

"The emir has no plans to leave Qatar while the country is under a blockade," the official told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar on Monday.