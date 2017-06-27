FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatari foreign minister says Arab demands 'unacceptable'
#World News
June 27, 2017 / 9:06 PM / a month ago

Qatari foreign minister says Arab demands 'unacceptable'

FILE PHOTO: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 15, 2017.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Tuesday that demands by Arab states that his country stop aiding terrorism were baseless and unacceptable, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

"What has been presented by the countries of the blockade are merely claims that are not proved by evidence and are not demands," Sheikh Mohammed was quoted as saying.

"The demands must be realistic and enforceable and otherwise are unacceptable."

Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

