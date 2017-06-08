FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 2 months ago

UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency

FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.Fadi Al-Assaad/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.

"Emirates Post Group has suspended postal services to Qatar from all of its postal offices in the UAE from 6th June, until further notice," the agency said, adding items in transit would be returned.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Sylvia Westall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.