2 months ago
Qatar will suffer 'large cost' from economic measures, Saudi says
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar will suffer 'large cost' from economic measures, Saudi says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, August 11, 2015.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the damage caused by economic measures taken by some Arab states against Qatar should convince it change its policies, including regarding extremist groups.

"We believe that common sense and logic and will convince Qatar to take the right steps," Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Paris.

"The decisions that were made were very strong and will have a fairly large cost on Qatar and we do not believe that Qataris want to sustain those costs."

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

