Qatar's emir wants GCC summit to maintain Gulf stability - Al-Jazeera TV

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said he hopes that a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit set to convene in Kuwait on Tuesday would help maintain stability and security in the Gulf region, according to the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel.

Tamim, whose country is under trade and diplomatic sanctions imposed by some GCC members, also acknowledged that the summit comes at a sensitive time for the six-member alliance founded nearly 40 years ago, according to Al-Jazeera.

Tamim and the host country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah are the only two heads of state set to attend the meeting, with the four other countries being represented by ministers or deputy prime ministers.