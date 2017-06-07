FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 2 months ago

Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday and offered help in resolving the diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbours, including a White House meeting, the White House said.

"The president emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology" in his call with Qatari ruler Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the White House said.

Trump offered to help resolve the diplomatic crisis, including through a White House meeting, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

