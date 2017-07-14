Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman on Friday to discuss efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and four Gulf Arab states, the White House said.

The phone call followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states cut ties with Qatar over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with their arch-foe Iran. Qatar denies this.