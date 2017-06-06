Turkey's Erdogan says isolating Qatar will not solve crisis

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that isolating Qatar, including the use of sanctions, would not resolve any problems, adding that Ankara would continue to do everything in its power to help end the crisis.

The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.

"Isolating Qatar will not resolve any problem," Erdogan said in a speech following a fast-breaking iftar dinner for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. "We are and we will do everything we can to resolve this crisis."