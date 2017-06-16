FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish, French and Qatari leaders discuss Qatar row in teleconference - sources
#World News
June 16, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish, French and Qatari leaders discuss Qatar row in teleconference - sources

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak at the start of a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, Turkish presidential sources said on Friday.

The leaders said that a resolution could be achieved through dialogue rather than sanctions, the sources said.

They said the three leaders had updated each other on contacts they had had as part of efforts to resolve the row between Qatar and fellow Arab Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies. Turkey has backed Qatar in the dispute.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Richard Balmforth

